Update on Wildfire Smoke

EWU Emergency Management recently released the following update about wildfire smoke in the area.

As wildfire activity continues throughout the Inland Northwest and parts of Canada, members of the university community may notice periods of smoke affecting both the Cheney and Spokane campuses. Smoke conditions can change rapidly based on fire activity and weather patterns.

To help you stay informed, we have provided several resources below where you can monitor current wildfire activity, identify the source of smoke, check local Air Quality Index (AQI) conditions, and view air quality forecasts, including the expected duration of smoke impacts.

Spokane Regional Clean Air

Washington Smoke Blog

AirNow

Spokane Regional Health District

National Weather Service

Your Local News stations

If you notice significant smoke or a strong smoke odor inside your building, please contact Facilities Services at 509.359.2245. In some cases, adjustments to the building’s HVAC system may help reduce smoke infiltration.

If you have concerns about working on campus during periods of reduced air quality, please discuss them with your supervisor. Supervisors can work with employees to address workplace concerns and determine appropriate accommodation, if applicable.

Other helpful sites and applications for your phone:

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications: Active Evacuation Maps and mobile app

ALERT Spokane: Sign up for emergency notifications in Spokane County

Watch Duty: Website and mobile app available