Update on Wildfire Smoke

EWU Emergency Management recently released the following update about wildfire smoke in the area.

As wildfire activity continues throughout the Inland Northwest and parts of Canada, members of the university community may notice periods of smoke affecting both the Cheney and Spokane campuses. Smoke conditions can change rapidly based on fire activity and weather patterns.

To help you stay informed, we have provided several resources below where you can monitor current wildfire activity, identify the source of smoke, check local Air Quality Index (AQI) conditions, and view air quality forecasts, including the expected duration of smoke impacts.

Spokane Regional Clean Air

Washington Smoke Blog

AirNow

Spokane Regional Health District

National Weather Service

Your Local News stations

If you notice significant smoke or a strong smoke odor inside your building, please contact Facilities Services at 509.359.2245. In some cases, adjustments to the building’s HVAC system may help reduce smoke infiltration.

If you have concerns about working on campus during periods of reduced air quality, please discuss them with your supervisor. Supervisors can work with employees to address workplace concerns and determine appropriate accommodation, if applicable.

Other helpful sites and applications for your phone:

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications: Active Evacuation Maps and mobile app

ALERT Spokane: Sign up for emergency notifications in Spokane County

Watch Duty: Website and mobile app available 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.7676 - EWU Police

855.936.2450 - Spokane

509.359.6498 - Office

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University