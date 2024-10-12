Upcoming Special Hours at JFK & Thomas Hammer

JFK Library has some changes to its hours of operation during the holidays. JFK is open during intersession, with some exceptions.

Thomas Hammer closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesday – Friday of finals week.

Here are the JFK/Thomas Hammer hours of operation during intersession, Dec. 14 – Jan. 5.

JFK is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Equipment Checkout Services are closed.

Thomas Hammer is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

JFK will be closed for winter break from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. Thomas Hammer is closed for winter break, Dec. 23-Jan. 1.

**For complete hours of operation, visit JFK Library and Learning Commons website.