Upcoming Leadership Workshop: Feb. 6

EWU Faculty and Staff: Feb. 6, 2026 – Leadership: When Everyone Leads workshop at Catalyst Spokane.
Mark your calendar for Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 for a transformative workshop called Leadership: When Everyone Leads at the Catalyst building in Spokane. The cost is $250 and there are only 40 seats available, so register online right away if you plan to attend.
Highlights of Topics Covered:
✔️Leadership is an activity, not a position: Learn how to lead from wherever you are.
✔️Engaging 6-hour workshop: Reflection, small group discussions, and interactive instruction.
✔️Expert EWU facilitators: Brian Davenport, PhD, and Samantha Armstrong Ash, PhD.
✔️Practical takeaways: Mobilize others, tackle tough challenges, and apply leadership principles immediately.
✔️Included perks: Lunch, assessment fee, and the bestselling book When Everyone Leads by Ed O’Malley and Julia Fabris McBride is included in cost.
What You’ll Gain:
✔️Describe and apply leadership as activity
✔️Summarize key ideas from When Everyone Leads
✔️Select ways to exercise leadership post-program
Event Details:
Date and Time: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: EWU Catalyst Building, Spokane
Cost: $250 per seat
Seats: 40 seats available
Learn more about courses and programs offered by EWU Professional and Continuing Education at PCE’s website.