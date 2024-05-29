Upcoming Concerts Offer Something for Everyone

The EWU Music Program invites the community to come and enjoy its spring music performances. The concerts, highlighted below, offer something for everyone.

Wind Ensemble Concert |May 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10 General/$5 Students and Seniors

Jamie Kizer, Junior Voice Recital | May 31 | 6 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Celebration in Song/Vocal Solo Concert | May 31 | 7:30 p.m. |Music Recital Hall | $10 General/$5 Students and Seniors

Kellen Arajuo, Senior Violin Recital | June 2 | 3 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Whitney Bertholic, Senior Voice Recital | June 2 | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Orchestra Concert/EWU Concerto Winners | June 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Showalter Hall | $10 General/$5 Students and Seniors

Jazz Concert | June 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10 General/$5 Students and Seniors

Choral Concert | June 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Cheney Congregational Church | $10 General/$5 Students and Seniors

