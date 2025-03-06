Unveiling of New Art Mural: June 5

Swing by Kingston Hall from 2-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, (or any time before or after Senior Send-Off) to check out an incredible new mural. Meet the artists while enjoying refreshments.

The mural, funded by an EWU Board of Trustees’ Diversity Grant, brought together Art and Math students to create something unique. It features tessellations from Art and Geometry (MATH 170), research on women in math by math graduate student Rose Evans, and concept and visuals from Art and Community (ARTS 406).

The team involved with the project extends a huge thank you to the Board and Trustees’ Diversity Grant for making this project possible.