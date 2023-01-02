UndocuALLY Workshop Registration Open

The JLR Multicultural Center’s UndocuALLY workshops are intended for anyone interested in being a responsible and visible ally for undocumented people at EWU. Click here to learn more about upcoming workshops and to register.

UndocuALLY is a 2-hour workshop, with sessions offered periodically throughout each quarter. UndlocuALLy raises awareness of the undocumented community, with a particular focus on our EWU undocumented student experience, and enhances the knowledge of our campus community about the needs of undocumented folks both on campus and in our larger world.

The goal of UndocuALLY is that participants will leave the workshops with the following advocacy tools:

1. Differentiate between DACA, undocumented, and international student statuses

2. Name systemic disparities faced by undocumented students in higher education

3. Identify resources for undocumented students (both on and off campus)

4. Recognized how each of us can utilize our roles at EWU to support undocumented students

For questions please contact us at mcc@ewu.edu.