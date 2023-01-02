UndocuALLY Workshop Registration Open

Home » UndocuALLY Workshop Registration Open

The JLR Multicultural Center’s UndocuALLY workshops are intended for anyone interested in being a responsible and visible ally for undocumented people at EWU.  Click here to learn more about upcoming workshops and to register.

UndocuALLY is a 2-hour workshop, with sessions offered periodically throughout each quarter. UndlocuALLy raises awareness of the undocumented community, with a particular focus on our EWU undocumented student experience, and enhances the knowledge of our campus community about the needs of undocumented folks both on campus and in our larger world.

The goal of UndocuALLY is that participants will leave the workshops with the following advocacy tools:
1. Differentiate between DACA, undocumented, and international student statuses
2. Name systemic disparities faced by undocumented students in higher education
3. Identify resources for undocumented students (both on and off campus)
4. Recognized how each of us can utilize our roles at EWU to support undocumented students

For questions please contact us at mcc@ewu.edu.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University