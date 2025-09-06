Twelve Month Pay (TMP) Reminder AYE 2025-2026

This is a reminder that if you are a tenured faculty, tenure track faculty, or senior lecturer and wish to participate in the Twelve Month Pay program, enrollment forms must be received by Human Resources no later than the first Monday, Aug. 4. in August.

If you are currently enrolled in the program and wish to continue, no action is necessary. Once enrolled in the plan, participation continues for future academic years until the participant timely elects to withdraw or terminates employment.

If you would like to withdraw from the plan, you must submit a Withdrawal Form by the election deadline to the Human Resources Office. An election to withdraw will be effective as of the next academic year. If you are planning to retire at the end of this next academic year, you may want to withdraw from the plan.

The Twelve Month Pay Enrollment/Withdrawal forms are available online. The Plan Summary and other information is available on the Human Resources website.