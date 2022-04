The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s Trustees’ Award. The deadline for submitting nominations for faculty for the 2022 Trustees’ Award has been extended to Monday, April 18.

The Trustees’ Award, the university’s highest form of recognition for faculty achievement, consists of a silver medallion and a cash award of $1,500. The award will be presented during commencement on Saturday, June 18.

For more information, please visit the EWU Medals and Awards webpage.