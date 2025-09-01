Spooky Science and Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 24

Bring your kids to the Eastern Washington Cheney campus on Friday, Oct. 24, for a spooky good time with trick-or-treating and madly fun scientific projects. The event is free and family-friendly.

The evening kicks off with the Cheney Merchants Association’s Trunk-or-Treat celebration, from 4-7 p.m., in parking lot P3. Children will receive treats from numerous Cheney merchants during this one-stop event.

Just a stone’s throw away, in the Interdisciplinary Science Center (ISC), the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics’ is hosting its annual Spooky Science, from 5-7 p.m.

The event keeps getting bigger and better as collaborating departments come up with projects that jumpstart scientific curiosity. Throughout the ISC building, kids will enjoy spooky “experiments” featuring bones, bugs, boo bubbles, slime, lava lamps, plants, glow rooms and more.

