Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil

The EWU Pride Center invites you to join us on Monday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. in the JFK Library for our annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is recognized worldwide. The day honors the lives of many transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons killed in acts of targeted transphobic violence, according to the U.S. Department of State website.

The first Transgender Day of Remembrance was held on Mov. 20, 1999 with a vigil commemorating Rita Hester, a 34-year-old African American trans women murdered in Boston the year prior paved the way to this annual remembrance.

At least 41 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were fatally shot or killed by other violent means, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group supporting LGBTQ+ people.

