Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil – Nov. 17

The EWU Pride Center is hosting its annual candlelight vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at JFK Library.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was first observed in 1999 as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered in 1998. Since then, the day is observed to honor all of the lives lost to anti-trans violence in the previous year. 

This year the Pride Center will be remembering the 66 transgender people who lost their lives in 2021-2022. We will begin with a small service and reading of names before moving outside for a candlelight vigil. 

Anyone needing accommodations should contact pride@ewu.edu by Friday, Nov. 11.

