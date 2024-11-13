Transgender Awareness Week, Nov. 13-19, is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting understanding of transgender individuals. We encourage everyone to engage in conversations, educate themselves, and show support for our diverse community. Together, let’s foster an inclusive environment for all.

EWU is showing support for our transgender community, and the people who have fallen victim to violent crimes, with a vigil to be held from 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the JFK Library.

The event includes a historical lesson, name readings and candlelight vigil.