Trainings For Freshman Student Employees

Message from James Beal, senior director, organizational development, EWU Human Resources.

Greetings Freshmen Student Employees,

We wanted to remind you about the EWU Launch program that was built just for you. This paid training program, consisting of three 1-hour modules, focuses on boosting confidence and building skills that can be applied to your career goals. This fall term offers the first module, titled Major Exploration, and the sessions are quickly approaching. We want to make sure each of you has registered to attend one of the four available sessions (see below). As you register in Handshake for your session, please coordinate with your supervisor to ensure this event is built into your schedule.

Module #1 Major Exploration: Register on Handshake to secure your spot. All sessions will be in Patterson Hall 140.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 | 4 p.m. | Register Here

Thursday, Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | Register Here

Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 4 p.m. | Register Here

Supervisors: If you have freshmen student employees, thank you for supporting them in participating in this mandatory program. Only Module 1 is available during the fall term, as we schedule Modules 2 and 3, we will communicate their availability and registration process.

Thank you all for your participation and dedication to continual development.