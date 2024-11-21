Toys for Tots Drive Runs Through Dec. 12

The holidays are fast approaching and the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is delighted to once again partner with Spokane Toys for Tots for the Toys for Tots drive this holiday season.

Christmas is a time of joy, yet many people in our community struggle to pay the bills and can’t afford gifts for their children. This is a great opportunity to help kids from low-income families feel a part of this tradition, so they have something fun to talk about when they are back to school.

Marines have conducted successful Toys for Tots campaigns every year since 1947. In 2023, Toys for Tots distributed 44,122 gifts to brighten the holidays for 9,456 children in the Spokane County area.

If you’d like to contribute, donations of new, unopened toys will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 12, at collection boxes in these campus locations:

  • Showalter, 122
  • Senior Hall, First floor
  • Hargreaves Hall, First floor
  • Tawanka, near the ID office
  • PE Classroom Building, First floor
  • Sutton Hall, First floor
  • Martin Hall, First floor
  • JFK Library, First floor
  • Computer and Engineering Building, First floor
  • Art Building, First floor
  • PUB 2nd Floor Information Desk

**Please do not donate clothes, stuffed animals or realistic-looking weapons.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University