Toys for Tots Drive Runs Through Dec. 12

The holidays are fast approaching and the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is delighted to once again partner with Spokane Toys for Tots for the Toys for Tots drive this holiday season.

Christmas is a time of joy, yet many people in our community struggle to pay the bills and can’t afford gifts for their children. This is a great opportunity to help kids from low-income families feel a part of this tradition, so they have something fun to talk about when they are back to school.

Marines have conducted successful Toys for Tots campaigns every year since 1947. In 2023, Toys for Tots distributed 44,122 gifts to brighten the holidays for 9,456 children in the Spokane County area.

If you’d like to contribute, donations of new, unopened toys will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 12, at collection boxes in these campus locations:

Showalter, 122

Senior Hall, First floor

Hargreaves Hall, First floor

Tawanka, near the ID office

PE Classroom Building, First floor

Sutton Hall, First floor

Martin Hall, First floor

JFK Library, First floor

Computer and Engineering Building, First floor

Art Building, First floor

PUB 2nd Floor Information Desk

**Please do not donate clothes, stuffed animals or realistic-looking weapons.