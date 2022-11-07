Toys For Tots Collection

The holidays are fast approaching and the Veterans Resource Center is delighted to once again partner with the U.S. Marine Corps of Spokane to host a Toys for Tots drive this Christmas season.

Christmas is a time of joy and giving to those who are less fortunate, especially families in need. Marines have conducted successful Toys for Tots campaigns each year since 1947, gathering and distributing more than 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children in 2017.

If you’d like to contribute, donations of new, unopened toys will be accepted on Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Dec. 19. Donation collection boxes will be available at the following locations:

Showalter, Room 122

Senior Hall, first floor

Hargreaves Hall, first floor

Patterson Hall, first floor facing the Pence Union Building (PUB)

PE Classroom Building, second floor

Sutton Hall, first floor

Martin/Williamson Hall, first floor

Computer and Engineering Building, first floor

Communications Building, first floor

Please do not donating clothing, stuffed animals or realistic-looking weapons.