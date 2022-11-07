Toys For Tots Collection

The holidays are fast approaching and the Veterans Resource Center is delighted to once again partner with the U.S. Marine Corps of Spokane to host a Toys for Tots drive this Christmas season.
Christmas is a time of joy and giving to those who are less fortunate, especially families in need. Marines have conducted successful Toys for Tots campaigns each year since 1947, gathering and distributing more than 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children in 2017.
If you’d like to contribute, donations of new, unopened toys will be accepted on Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Dec. 19. Donation collection boxes will be available at the following locations:
Showalter, Room 122
Senior Hall, first floor
Hargreaves Hall, first floor
Patterson Hall, first floor facing the Pence Union Building (PUB)
PE Classroom Building, second floor
Sutton Hall, first floor
Martin/Williamson Hall, first floor
Computer and Engineering Building, first floor
Communications Building, first floor
Please do not donating clothing, stuffed animals or realistic-looking weapons.