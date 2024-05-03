Town Hall on First Year Seminar Classes: March 11

Please join us from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Faculty Commons for our Town Hall on First Year Seminar Classes for the upcoming academic year.

As you’re probably aware, first year students need the most help to successfully adapt to expectations in higher education and to find their place and develop belonging on campus.

If you’d like to help freshmen succeed at Eastern and go on to become students in your upper division classes, this is your chance to make a difference.

At this town hall, Krisztian Magori, associate professor of biostatistics and first-year experience fellow, will describe the goals and structure of the currently ongoing First Year Seminar pilot, and share the successes and challenges from the first cohorts of the new program this academic year.

Magori will also share information on how you and your colleagues can participate in the program, the interest areas of incoming students for the Fall 2024 quarter, and strategies and best practices to ensure alignment of course content and student interests.

A light lunch will be served, based on a menu developed by the students in one of the First Year Seminar classes last year.

**A Zoom link is also available. The Meeting ID# is 946-833-6002.