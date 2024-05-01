Title IX, Hazing & DEI & Ethics Training: Jan. 25

Eastern Washington University is offering Title IX, Hazing & DEI and Ethics Training on Thursday, Jan. 25. This policy workshop covers mandatory training topics for employees.

  • From 1-2 p.m., the workshop will cover mandatory training for Title IX, hazing, and discrimination.
  • From 2-3 p.m., the workshop will cover mandatory training for DEI.
  • From 3-4 p.m., the workshop will cover a variety of important policy topics, such as ethics and confidentiality.

This training is being offered via Zoom using this link.

New employees are encouraged to work with their supervisors to ensure that this required training is completed.  Employees who need an accommodation for this training should contact mferazza@ewu.edu at least two days in advance of the training. 

