Tips to Keep Warm This Winter

Winter isn’t coming, it’s here! Don’t let cold weather get in the way of enjoying this time of year.
Here are a few tips for staying warm during the chilliest months:
- Whether you are navigating walkways of sleet and snow or enduring chilly gusts of wind, wearing the proper clothing can make your life much easier. Make sure you’re prepared with a reliable winter coat, a set of go-to gloves, a warm hat, and a sturdy pair of winter boots.
- Find routes that will help keep you warm. There are going to be rough days when the bone-chilling breeze can make you dread any time spent outside. On those days, make sure you have a route in mind that will keep your body the warmest. Don’t be afraid to walk through a building on your way to your destination to get out of the cold and warm up a little along the way.
- Check the expected weather conditions before heading out for the day. Layering your clothing, as we do in the winter, can lead to overheating and sweating during your walk to and around campus. If you start to get hot, remove a layer or unzip your jacket to cool down. Sweating in the cold can often lead to a loss of body heat and increase your chances of a cold-weather emergency.