EAP Offers Tips on Managing Daily Stress

As we enter the month of August, EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing. Taking time for yourself can help you be more mindful and present and self-care is a proactive way to reduce daily stress.

Work/Life Services

This 988 resource describes the new nationwide 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline phone number and when to use it.

The EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources to help us learn how taking time for ourselves can help us be more mindful and present, which reduces daily stress. If you are interested in forming better self-care habits, watch this month’s on-demand seminar, Self-Care: Better Care of Yourself, available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with the EWU organization code.

Newsletters

The July/August EAP newsletters focus on the causes and impacts of traumatic events and how we can better understand and support ourselves, our team and our staff:

Webinars EAP Webinars: Learn about all that EAP offers at the live half-hour EAP orientation webinar from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, an in future months or on-demand. EAP also offers a variety of on-demand webinars which can help us understand and manage the stress in our lives, adapt to the many changes we’ve experienced over the last couple of years, create psychological safety on our team, and more.

And if you’re struggling, or feeling lost or overwhelmed, please know that our EAP is here to help. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.