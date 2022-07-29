EAP Offers Tips on Managing Daily Stress

Home » EAP Offers Tips on Managing Daily Stress

As we enter the month of August, EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing. Taking time for yourself can help you be more mindful and present and self-care is a proactive way to reduce daily stress.

Work/Life Services
This 988 resource describes the new nationwide 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline phone number and when to use it.

The EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources to help us learn how taking time for ourselves can help us be more mindful and present, which reduces daily stress. If you are interested in forming better self-care habits, watch this month’s on-demand seminar, Self-Care: Better Care of Yourself, available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with the EWU organization code.

Newsletters
The July/August EAP newsletters focus on the causes and impacts of traumatic events and how we can better understand and support ourselves, our team and our staff:

Webinars                                                                                                                                                                                  EAP Webinars: Learn about all that EAP offers at the live half-hour EAP orientation webinar from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, an in future months or on-demand. EAP also offers a variety of on-demand webinars which can help us understand and manage the stress in our lives, adapt to the many changes we’ve experienced over the last couple of years, create psychological safety on our team, and more.

And if you’re struggling, or feeling lost or overwhelmed, please know that our EAP is here to help. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University