Tips for Making End-of-the-Year Gifts to Eastern

Tips from Christina Blum, EWU gift processing supervisor, will help ensure that donations from yourself and others arrive in time to qualify for tax benefits for the 2022 year.

The end of the calendar year is quickly approaching. It’s an important time when many people are thinking about how to spend the precious resources they have. Many are thinking about making their holiday season giving and year-end charitable contributions for tax purposes. The following tips will help ensure that those gifts are receipted by the EWU Foundation in a timely fashion.

Please make sure ALL donations are sent to Gift Processing this month. It is always important to receipt gifts in a timely fashion–typically three days after receipt. This obviously is even more important at the end of the tax year.

If your department is lightly staffed, or not staffed at all, during the holidays, please make arrangements to have mail checked a couple of times per week during December, and specifically do so on Friday, Dec. 30. We will have Gift Processors on campus Friday, Dec. 30, to process year-end gifts. All 2022 gifts need to be received on or before December 30th to be included in a donor’s end of year tax summary. The exception to this is the receipt of gifts after December 31st that MUST include the post marked envelope reflecting a mail date of December 2022.

Bring all gifts — whether checks, credit cards or completed gift-in-kind forms — to the Gift Processing Office, downstairs of Hargreaves Hall Suite 007, within a day of receipt.

Deposits need to be received no later than 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 to allow time for processing. If the gift processors are not available to take your checks or paperwork, there is a secure receiving safe where you can leave it in Suite 102. Note: gift-in-kinds must be physically received on campus by Dec. 31. Alert the Gift Processing Office x6349 or x6714 if you have one “in process” and expect to complete it this month.

Please forward this information to all departments within your area as appropriate.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Christina Blum at x6349 or Heather Buzby at x6714. The Foundation office is staffed Monday through Friday to accept deposits.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!