Time travel with Doctor Who

Andrés Aragoneses, from Physics, talks about the physics of time travel in Doctor at the Golden Handel Project.

Andrés Aragoneses, PhD, assistant professor of Physics at EWU, is giving a presentation about the physics of time travel in the BBC’s longest running show “Doctor Who”.

He will present some scenes from the show and comment on how that makes (or does not make) sense from a physics perspective.

Suds & Science at the Golden Handle Project. 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Golden Handle Taproom, 111 S. Cedar Street in Spokane. More details.