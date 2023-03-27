Time to Register for Lavender Graduation

EWU’s Pride Center is hosting its 14th annual Lavender Graduation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Hargreaves Hall. Faculty, staff, students and community members are all invited to attend.

Registration is underway for the Lavender Graduation, which honors LGBTQ+ students and their academic achievements and contributions to the university. The EWU ceremony is unique in Washington because the event is also open to high school and college graduates from across the region.

The event, which will be held in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room, will include a formal graduation ceremony, followed by appetizers and cake.

Lavender stoles will be given to students participating in the in-person celebration. Those who are unable to attend can pick up a stole at the Pride Center. To receive a lavender stole, all graduates must register by April 28.

*There is a $10 registration fee for non-EWU students.

Students interested in participating, please visit the Pride Center website.

For questions about the event, or to request special accommodations, please contact Maggie Harty, student equity and belonging coordinator, at mharty@ewu.edu or 509.359.7870.