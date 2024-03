Tickets for the Get Lit! festival, April 11-14, are now available for purchase online.

This year, Carmen Maria Machado is headlining the event, at 7 p.m. on April 13. The evening will also include a reading and on-stage conversation with Sharma Shields.

The 2024 Get Lit! festival features more than 70 published authors in a wide variety of ticketed, virtual and free events that are open to the public.

Visit the Get Lit! calendar of events to learn more.