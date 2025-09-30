Thursday is National Custodian Day

National Custodian Day is Thursday, Oct. 2. Please join us in taking a moment to thank our custodians for the hard work they do!

The custodial team is the backbone of the Eastern Washington University community, and its efforts impact all who are served on campus. We are incredibly grateful for their hard work and tireless efforts, (both day and night), to provide our community with the safe, healthy and welcoming environment that allows us to fulfill EWU’s promise of a transformational learning experience.