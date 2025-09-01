Thrive International IRL Refugee Immersion Experience Kickoff: April 17

The campus community is invited to the kickoff event for Thrive International’s IRL Refugee Immersion Experience from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, at the Catalyst in Spokane.

The kickoff will highlight the EWU and Thrive collaboration and immerse you in Step 2 (see below) of the experience. Light refreshments will be provided.

Thrive’s IRL Refugee Immersion Experience is an applied learning partnership between EWU and Thrive International. Thrive worked with students from Professor Ann Le Bar’s Refugee Voices honors class, Professor Kassahun Kebede’s Global Migration class, and Professor Mindy Breen’s students in the EWU Department of Design to create a meaningful immersive learning experience for our community.

We hope you will join us. Please RSVP via email to Chelsea Segalla, volunteer and events coordinator, at chelsea@thriveinternational.org.

About the IRL Refugee Immersion Experience:

Step into the refugee journey through Thrive’s IRL Refugee Immersion Experience, a hands-on educational initiative designed to deepen awareness, foster empathy, and inspire support. This three-step approach—educate, experience, and engage—immerses participants in real-world refugee scenarios and the complexities of displacement, resilience, and hope.

The three-step approach entails:

Step 1: Educate | A 45-minute facilitator-led presentation and resource guide exploring the root causes of migration. This session humanizes the refugee experience, provides essential context on the global and local impact of forced displacement, and highlights the valuable contributions refugees bring to their new communities. Ideal for classroom instruction, this step is best conducted separately before the hands-on immersion experience.

Step 2: Experience | A 90-minute engagement session with four immersive learning activities, navigating real-life refugee journeys. Participants grapple with difficult decisions, uncertainties, and challenges faced by displaced individuals. A guided debrief follows, revealing the real-life outcomes of the stories encountered.

Step 3: Engage | Explore tangible ways to make an impact through volunteering, community involvement, or donation opportunities with Thrive International.