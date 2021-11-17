The 2021-22 University Theatre season opens with “RENT”

Home » The 2021-22 University Theatre season opens with “RENT”

RENT – Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Jonathan Larson’s musical, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, friends in Manhattan’s East Village struggle to build the lives of their dreams. Pennilessness, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, social tension, and political unrest, among other hardships, challenge the group physically and emotionally. Facing the problems head on, they make personal self-discoveries and find what really matters most in life.

Performances will take place November 17, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Nov 18 at 5 p.m.
NOV 21 at 2 p.m.

ADMISSION:
For ticket information please go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57305

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback