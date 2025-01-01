Test of the Eagle Safe Emergency Notification System: Oct. 6

Eastern Washington University will conduct a test of the Eagle Safe Emergency Notification System at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6.

This annual test is required under the Clery Act and ensures our community is familiar with the system used to communicate during emergencies. The test will include messages sent through:

Text and voice alerts

Email notifications

Eagle Safe mobile app push notifications

No action is required during this test. The purpose is to confirm the system is working properly and to remind our community how emergency alerts are delivered.

If you do not receive the test notification, please verify your contact information in the Eagle Safe system to ensure you are enrolled. You can find more information about Eagle Safe through this InsideEWU article.

Eastern Washington University is committed to keeping our students, faculty, and staff safe. Thank you for your participation in this important safety initiative.



