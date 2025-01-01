Test of the Eagle Safe Emergency Notification System: Oct. 6

Eastern Washington University will conduct a test of the Eagle Safe Emergency Notification System at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6.

This annual test is required under the Clery Act and ensures our community is familiar with the system used to communicate during emergencies. The test will include messages sent through:

  • Text and voice alerts
  • Email notifications
  • Eagle Safe mobile app push notifications

No action is required during this test. The purpose is to confirm the system is working properly and to remind our community how emergency alerts are delivered.

If you do not receive the test notification, please verify your contact information in the Eagle Safe system to ensure you are enrolled. You can find more information about Eagle Safe through this InsideEWU article.

Eastern Washington University is committed to keeping our students, faculty, and staff safe. Thank you for your participation in this important safety initiative.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University