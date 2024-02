Please join us for a teach-in, “Massacre in Gaza: Security or Genocide?” to be held this Monday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Hargreaves Hall Reading Room.

This is an educational event that is open to all members of the EWU community and the community at large. Our special guest speaker is Omar Baddar, a well-known political analyst and activist. Participants are encouraged to stay and engage with our panel discussants.

You can join us on Zoom at: ewu.zoom.us/j/88603163949