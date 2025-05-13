Tackling Workplace Hazing Online Workshop: May 29

Creating a safe work environment is essential for employees to thrive.

EWU is hosting a workshop featuring two leading experts on workplace behavior, from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 29 in PUB 319. Tacos will be provided free of charge for the event.

This discussion will educate students, faculty, and staff on how to recognize and address workplace hazing and foster a more supportive workplace.

Speakers of the day include:

Nicole Decay is based out of Seattle and runs an organization called Humanalyst. It’s a data analyst organization that works to gather data on workplace experiences. Could be a good eye opener to see the what the data says.

Kim Kamel is a labor and employment attorney with Paine Hamblen Attorneys. She provides day-to-day employment advice, drafts contracts, handbooks, responds to EEOC and HRC Charges and also litigates cases. She gives a very up-beat, funny, and frank discussion on workplace hazing and harassment.

The event is free and registration is available online.