Symposium VS. Art Studies/Majors (The relations between artworks and the symposium event)!

Are you an art major and want to participate in this year’s symposium? What’s the relation between the art and the symposium?

Do you want to be an artist for a day? Do you want to practice as an artist, and try what that feeling is?

On Tuesday, May 6th of 2025 (the first day of the symposium), it will be Art Gallery Celebration Day, where we are going to celebrate our best art students for their artworks. Staff, faculty students, and even people from outside the university will come to take a look at your lovely artwork! And you will hear lovely supportive comments, as well as get good questions about your work from others interested in what you have done!

So, what are you waiting for? Do you want to get an experience as a successful artist for a day? (Which you could also add to your resume, which would be very great)! Do you want us to celebrate and appreciate you as an artist together?

Get your artwork ready for the Symposium’s Art Celebration Day, and submit it to us before it’s too late. Submissions are due by April 7th.

Looking forward to seeing our best students gaining more and more success, and to seeing their successful works as well! ❤️❤️🦅👏😎

