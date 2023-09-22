Swoop’s Corner Accepting Clothing During Sept. 30 Game

Do you or someone you know have gently used Eagle gear that you don’t wear anymore? Bring it down to the Eagle Store for resale in Swoop’s Corner!



Swoop’s Corner is a section of the Eagle Store where gently used Eagle gear gets a second life.



During the Sept. 30 home football game, which starts at 1 p.m., you can bring your gently used Eagle gear to the Eagle Store or to the Team Shop and fill out a quick form. The Eagle store will mail you a gift card the following week. It’s that easy!