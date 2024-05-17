Survey to Create an Inclusive Campus Runs Through June 30

Message from Lea Jarnagin sent via email on May 16.

Dear Campus Community,

As we experience daily, the landscape of higher education is changing dramatically. It is no longer enough to educate a select group of students, while many others get left behind. If we are to remain competitive, we have to develop the tools to ensure the success of ALL our students. Partnering with CORE Perspectives, LLC, a national consulting firm selected through a competitive RFP process last fall, the University community is engaging in a multi-phased process including in-person focus groups, virtual and in-person interviews and a supplemental survey opportunity (see attached). As an equitable and solutions-focused organization, CORE Perspectives works with a variety of institutional settings and organizations to embed core principles of equity and belonging into organizational culture.

The purpose of this effort is to explore how we can align our efforts to eradicate persistent and increasing equity gaps in the success of our BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/People of Color) and other marginalized student communities. Your ideas for improving the University are critical to achieving this goal.

Why Your Voice Matters

Your participation is pivotal. Each voice adds a unique layer to our understanding, enabling us to craft a more inclusive campus culture that reflects the richness of our community. This is more than just a call to action; it’s an invitation to be part of a values-driven process that respects and celebrates our differences.

How to Participate

To access the survey, type or select https://bit.ly/EWUSurvey or see the attached. Your response is confidential and will be sent directly to CORE Perspectives. In early fall 2024, the survey findings and recommendations from the Consultants will be available to everyone in aggregate form (no individual attribution) via the Investing in DEI website (available soon). The survey will remain open through June 30, 2024.

Even if you have participated in a focus group or interview already, this survey is intended to be supplemental. Please take this opportunity to provide additional thoughts. FYI, the survey is also being sent to EWU Alumni.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to email deiassess@ewu.edu

Thank you in advance for your continued commitment to EWU. 

Lea M. Jarnagin, Ed.D.
Vice President for Student Affairs
Student Affairs, EWU
she / her / hers
ljarnagin@ewu.edu | 509.359.4742
ewu.edu

