Support Your Wellbeing With EAP

Home » Support Your Wellbeing With EAP

EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing at home and at work to get you through the tail end of winter.

Newsletters
EAP honors Black History Month with a commitment to equity in well-being, focusing on these themes in the February newsletters:

Employee Newsletter: Identity and Authenticity in the Workplace. You may have seen or heard the phrase, “Bring your authentic self to work.” You may have wondered, “What does that mean? Or, Do I feel safe being myself?” How do we stay true to ourselves in workplaces where “fitting in” and “playing by the rules” seem to be important aspects of the culture? This month, we take a look at the importance of identity and what that looks like in the workplace.

Supervisor Newsletter: Belonging in the Workplace: Ten Tips and Strategies. This month’s employee newsletter focuses on identity and authenticity in the workplace. As a supervisor or leader in your organization, you are uniquely positioned to build identity and authenticity by fostering belonging in the groups and people you lead.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to EAP for support, consultation and resources — for yourself and to help those around you, at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University