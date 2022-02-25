Support Your Wellbeing With EAP

EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing at home and at work to get you through the tail end of winter.

Newsletters

EAP honors Black History Month with a commitment to equity in well-being, focusing on these themes in the February newsletters:

Employee Newsletter: Identity and Authenticity in the Workplace. You may have seen or heard the phrase, “Bring your authentic self to work.” You may have wondered, “What does that mean? Or, Do I feel safe being myself?” How do we stay true to ourselves in workplaces where “fitting in” and “playing by the rules” seem to be important aspects of the culture? This month, we take a look at the importance of identity and what that looks like in the workplace.

Supervisor Newsletter: Belonging in the Workplace: Ten Tips and Strategies. This month’s employee newsletter focuses on identity and authenticity in the workplace. As a supervisor or leader in your organization, you are uniquely positioned to build identity and authenticity by fostering belonging in the groups and people you lead.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to EAP for support, consultation and resources — for yourself and to help those around you, at 1.877.313.4455 or online.