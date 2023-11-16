Supply Drive to Help Refugees Runs Through Nov. 27

Students in the EWU Honors Program have organized an effort to raise funds and collect supplies to help refugees served by Spokane World Relief. Honors students will be collecting supplies through Monday, Nov. 27. Drop-off locations include the PUB, Patterson Hall and JFK Library. 

The drive seeks donations of toilet paper, paper towels, trash cans, shower curtains, dishes, laundry items, hand soap, household cleaning items, light bulbs and other housewares and supplies.

The drive is spearheaded by students enrolled in Honors 130, Refugee Voices, who spent the fall quarter reading and listening to stories of people worldwide. Over the quarter, the students volunteered with refugees and helped out nonprofit refugee organizations, such as Feast World Kitchen, and World Relief Spokane, a nonprofit that helps refugees and immigrants settle within Spokane County.

After getting to know more about the refugees living in our community, Honors’ students wanted to help – taking it upon themselves to raise funds and collect supplies.

If you have any questions, please contact Leigha Wilson at lwilson@ewu.edu.

