Supervisor Trainings Offered in December and January

Develop New Leadership Skills While Earning a Certificate!

In December and January, the university is continuing to offer trainings as part of an extensive Supervisor Training Program called Eastern Washington University Leadership in Action: Essential Training for Supervisors.

The program is designed to provide opportunities for professional growth and development while you earn two Leadership Development certificates. Each of the two certificates require the completion of 12 trainings, which you can take concurrently and in any order.

A broad range of topics will be covered, including performance management, onboarding, supervisory investigations, employee leave, accommodations and providing a safe work environment. A complete catalog of offerings for each of the two certificates is available here in a version that can be downloaded.

The University will be offering all the trainings in both an in-person and Zoom format.

**Registration for classes is available online. Zoom links will be provided after registration is complete for supervisors who want to participate remotely.

Certificate 1:

Training Three: Leadership Stand-Ins: Empowering Supervisors with Proxies and Delegation Skills; and Time Matters

Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 2-3 p.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android OR

Wednesday, Jan. 31 | 9:30-10:30 a.m. | In-Person | SHW 304

Certificate 2:

Training Two: Remote Mavericks: Supervisor Training for Effective Management of Remote Workers

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 10-11:30 a.m. | In-Person | TAW 215B/C OR

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android

Training Three: Fair and Just: Supervisor Training for Navigating Just Cause, Corrective Action and Progressive Discipline

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 10-11:30 a.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android OR

Tuesday, Jan. 23 | 1-2:30 p.m. | In-Person | SHW 304

Register online today!

**If you need accommodations, please contact Michelle Ferazza at HR@ewu.edu or call 509.359.6790.**