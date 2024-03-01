Supervisor Trainings for January-March

New trainings have been added to EWU’s extensive Supervisor Training Program, Eastern Washington University Leadership in Action: Essential Training for Supervisors.

The program is designed to provide opportunities for professional growth and development while you earn two Leadership Development certificates. Each of the two certificates require the completion of 12 trainings, which you can take concurrently and in any order.

A complete catalog of offerings for each of the two certificates is available here in a version that can be downloaded.

The University will be offering all the trainings in both an in-person and Zoom format. Please see the Trainings and Workshops Calendar for dates and times.

**Registration for classes is available online. Zoom links will be provided after registration is complete for supervisors who want to participate remotely.

January:

Leadership Stand-Ins: Empowering Supervisors with Proxies and Delegation Skills: and Time Matters

Fair and Just: Supervisor Training for Navigating Just Cause, Corrective Action and Progressive Discipline

February:

Mastering Leave Management (FMLA, Vacation, Parental, Shared, etc.) – covers classified/exempt and faculty

Inclusive Leadership: Supervisor Training for Accommodations Including Disability, Religious and Pregnancy Needs

March:

Empowering Supervisors with Effective Hiring Practices (for supervisors of classified/exempt employees)

Empowering Supervisors with Effective Hiring Practices (for supervisors of faculty)

Sentinels of Safety: Supervisor Training for Ensuring Campus Safety

Register online today!

**If you need accommodations, please contact Michelle Ferazza at hr@ewu.edu or call 509.359.6790.