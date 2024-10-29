Supervisor Training: Effective Supervision of Student Employees

Join us for an informative training session designed to equip you with the skills needed to effectively supervise student employees. This session will focus on fostering leadership and development among our student workers, ensuring a positive and productive work environment.

You can choose between two upcoming sessions:

Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Tawanka 215B

Thursday, Nov. 14 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Via Zoom (You will receive the link after you register to attend.)

Registration is available online.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your supervisory skills and support the growth of our future leaders! We look forward to seeing you.