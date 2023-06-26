Summer UNDOCUALLY Workshop

The JLR Multicultural Center will be hosting an UndocuALLY workshop at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in PUB 317.

The 2-hour workshops, offered periodically throughout each quarter, raise awareness of the undocumented community, with a particular focus on our EWU undocumented student experience. The sessions enhance the knowledge of our campus community about the needs of undocumented folks both on campus and in our world.

The goals of UndocuALLY is that participants will be able to:
1. Differentiate between DACA, undocumented, and international student statuses
2. Name systemic disparities faced by undocumented students in higher education
3. Identify resources for undocumented students (both on and off campus)
4. Recognized how through their roles at EWU, they can best support undocumented students

Register today! For questions please contact us at mcc@ewu.edu.

