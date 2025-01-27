OGRD’s 2025 Summer Proposal Development Academy is now open to pre-applications from all faculty and staff who wish for time and compensation to write a grant proposal.

Pre-applications are intended for folks to show interest in participating, so prior identification of a funding opportunity is not required.

Find out more about the summer academy and submit a pre-application by Feb 28 at the provided link. We highly recommend all interested folks attend the pre-application webinar on Monday, Feb. 3, as well.