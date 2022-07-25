Intramural Sports is hosting a summer pickleball tournament. Since pickleball is now the official sport of Washington state, this is a great opportunity to have some fun while honing competitive skills in this increasingly popular game.

This event is open to all EWU faculty, staff and students. The tournament will be held on Wednesday, Aug.10, starting at 3 p.m. in GYM 270.

This will be an eight-team double-elimination tournament. Team registration will be first come, first served. There is a $5 fee for all faculty and staff. Registration is free for students.

Online registration is now open and will close on Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. All payments must be made by the the day of the tournament.