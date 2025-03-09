Substation Upgrades to Result in Power Outages in Cheney

Cheney Light released the following information for customers in the Cheney and Four Lakes areas:

Cheney Light and Inland Power are collaborating with Avista to enhance the existing substation services in the Cheney-Four Lakes area. As a result, they have a series of planned outages scheduled to facilitate this work.

Please take note of the following dates, durations of the outages, and the affected substations.

Date of Outage | Time Span and Range Duration | Substation Affected

Sept. 8 | 12 a.m. – 4 a.m. | Approximately 1 Hour | Four Lakes

Sept. 18 | 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. | Approximately 2 Hours | Four Lakes and Cheney

Sept. 23 | 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. | Approximately 2 Hours | Four Lakes & Cheney

Sept. 25 | 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. | Approximately 2 Hours | Four Lakes

**Please be aware that these dates may change with a minimum of 48 hours’ notice. Any changes will be posted on the City of Cheney’s website. You may sign up to receive email or text notification about power events using the “Notify Me” button on the Home Page. If you have questions, please contact Cheney Light at 509.498.9230. Thank you for your understanding and patience.