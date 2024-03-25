Submit Your Student Tech Fee Proposal Before April 12!

The Student Technology Fee Committee (STF) is accepting proposals through Friday, April 12. Any campus community member may submit a proposal, and we especially encourage students and student organizations to make submissions.

The STF Committee funds technology for general student use. The fee is not intended to fund office equipment, instructional equipment, or items normally funded by legislative or administrative funds. It is not intended as a replacement or supplement for course fees. Moreover, awards are generally proposed as one-time sources of funding. Thus, proposals should not be dependent upon subsequent years of funding. Proposals for recurring funding will still be evaluated, but will be reviewed carefully to ensure they meet the STF guidelines and intent of the enabling RCW.

Please review all of the STF proposal guidelines prior to submission. The STF will review all proposals and indicate approval/disapproval by the end of this academic year.

The proposal submission form is available online.