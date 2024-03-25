Submit Your Student Tech Fee Proposal Before April 12!

The Student Technology Fee Committee (STF) is accepting proposals through Friday, April 12. Any campus community member may submit a proposal, and we especially encourage students and student organizations to make submissions.

The STF Committee funds technology for general student use. The fee is not intended to fund office equipment, instructional equipment, or items normally funded by legislative or administrative funds. It is not intended as a replacement or supplement for course fees. Moreover, awards are generally proposed as one-time sources of funding. Thus, proposals should not be dependent upon subsequent years of funding. Proposals for recurring funding will still be evaluated, but will be reviewed carefully to ensure they meet the STF guidelines and intent of the enabling RCW.

Please review all of the STF proposal guidelines prior to submission. The STF will review all proposals and indicate approval/disapproval by the end of this academic year.

The proposal submission form is available online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University