If you are thinking about studying abroad but funding is a problem, consider applying for a scholarship to help support your plans. The Ortiz Scholarship, inspired by the life-changing experience that a former EWU student had while overseas, provides a $1,000 award. Two scholarships are available this year.

Please visit the application link for more details. Apply by May 1.