Students to Present Research From Ecology at Home and Abroad: March 16

Students from three courses—Tropical Ecology on Montserrat, Senior Capstone in Microbial Ecology, and Conservation Biology—will present their research at a mini-symposium, from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, in the ISC ground floor lobby and reception area.

The students conducted research at home and abroad. Local research took place at the Turnbull Laboratory for Ecological Studies (TLES), while international work was conducted in Montserrat, British West Indies.

In early January, students and faculty from the EWU Biology Department traveled to Montserrat to study tropical disease ecology, coral reefs, frogs, and fishes. This trip marked the Biology Department’s inaugural study-abroad experience.

In Cheney, students deployed and monitored trail cameras to assess mammalian diversity at TLES. These groups will come together in a joint poster session to celebrate the conclusion of the winter quarter and the remarkable biodiversity, both locally and globally. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be provided.