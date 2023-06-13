Students Needed for Paid DEI Advisory Council Roles

Eastern Washington University is establishing a paid Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council in conjunction with ASEWU, starting in the upcoming fall quarter. 

We are interested in having continuous conversations with students about how we can best serve them and create the most inclusive campus. 

This is a paid opportunity for students to meet monthly, share a meal with the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and have quarterly meetings with an executive leader. Your work will make a positive impact for the campus community while building résumé-enhancing skills that can help down the road.

We will pay you $50 per meeting you attend. If you will be a full-time student in academic year 2023-24, please consider applying. This is a great opportunity to have voice, partner in advocacy, and make your university the best it can be.

Apply now through the end of the month, Friday, June 30. 

For any questions regarding the Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council, please contact Kim Davis at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

