Student Trustee Applications Accepted Through April 11

Applications are now open for the student trustee role on the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees. The 2025-2026 student trustee application is open through Friday, April 11.

The student trustee represents all EWU students and holds full rights and voting privileges granted to all members of the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees, with the exception of voting on matters relating to the hiring, discipline, or tenure of faculty members and personnel.

To learn more about the student trustee role, required qualifications, and the application process, please visit the Student Trustee Overview page.

If you have any questions about the position, please email Chandalin Bennett at cmbennett@ewu.edu.