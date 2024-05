Please join the EWU campus community for the 2024 Annual Student Research and Creative Works Symposium on May 7-8.

On Tuesday, May 7, oral presentations of student research will be held in the morning and early afternoon, with the celebration of fine arts to be held from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Art Building. Poster presentations will take place during from 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 inside the Pub’s Nysether Community Room

The full schedule is available online.