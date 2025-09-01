Student Research and Creative Works Symposium: May 6-7

The Student Research and Creative Works Symposium is a two-day annual event that showcases student research and creative works presented in a professional setting. The event includes poster sessions, oral presentations, interactive exhibits, and a variety of creative works.

On Tuesday, May 6, the event celebrates fine arts in the late afternoon and evening. Poster sessions and oral presentations will take place during the following day, Wednesday, May 7.

The tentative schedule follows:

Tuesday, May 6 | 4:30 – 7 p.m. | Art Building

5 p.m. | Welcome address | Art Building lobby

Wednesday, May 7 | 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB

8:45 a.m. | Welcome address | PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. |Poster presentations | PUB NCR

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Presentations | PUB TBD

Please stay tuned for additional details.