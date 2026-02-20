Student Research and Creative Works Symposium: April 13-14

Join us for EWU’s annual Student Research and Creative Works Symposium on April 13 and 14.

The annual symposium celebrates students as they present their research or creative works in a professional setting. The event includes poster sessions, oral presentations, interactive exhibits, and a variety of creative works.

The first day of symposium we will have the celebration of fine arts in the late afternoon and evening. Poster sessions and oral presentations will take place the next day.

This year, the College of Health Science and Public Health will join the event, showcasing health-related research.

Creative Works | Monday, April 13 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Art Building Lobby

Posters and Oral Presentations | Tuesday, April 14 | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room