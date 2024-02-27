Student Research and Creative Works Symposium — Abstract Submissions Now Open

Abstract submissions are now open for the 2024 Student Research and Creative Works Symposium!

Abstracts are due April 10. The Symposium is Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8.

The Symposium provides a platform for students to showcase their research and creative works in a professional setting. It is one of the biggest research events we celebrate each year on the Cheney campus. Faculty, please encourage your students to submit abstracts and mentor their work.

Learn more and submit abstracts through the Symposium website: https://inside.ewu.edu/srcws/

Additionally, the Writers’ Center is holding abstract-writing workshops on Tuesday, March 5, at 1:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 14, at 1:00 p.m.

Questions? Contact us at symposium@ewu.edu

For the Symposium Committee,

Justin Otto